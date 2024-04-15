Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,018. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.