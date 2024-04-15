Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 42,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $83.73.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

