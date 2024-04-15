Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $14,102,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

