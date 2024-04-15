Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 875,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,158. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.