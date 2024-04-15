Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,764 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,025 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after buying an additional 353,021 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $26.47. 122,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 445.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

