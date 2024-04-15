Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $129.93. 216,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,751. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

