Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,666 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. 344,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,786. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

