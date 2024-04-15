Conning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Dollar General by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,528,000 after acquiring an additional 167,733 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Dollar General stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

