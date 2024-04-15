Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

