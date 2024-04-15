Conning Inc. Invests $216,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $254.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.