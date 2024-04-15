Conning Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

