Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,998 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $137.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

