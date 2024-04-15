Conning Inc. Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,220.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,246.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,035.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.