Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 112,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 209,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Condor Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 39.07 and a quick ratio of 19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$19.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Condor Resources Company Profile
Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Condor Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.