Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $428.54 million and approximately $69.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $52.84 or 0.00083521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012919 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,110,582 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,110,519.04853495 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.30260318 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $88,166,729.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.