Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

