Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.15. 29,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.53.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

