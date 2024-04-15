Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

