Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

CODX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 35.37% and a negative net margin of 518.69%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

