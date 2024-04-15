Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %
CODX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 35.37% and a negative net margin of 518.69%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
