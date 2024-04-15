CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNHI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 378,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 632,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.