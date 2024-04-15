ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.92.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

