ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.92.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.