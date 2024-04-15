Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

