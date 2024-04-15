Citigroup Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Neutral

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $27.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NYSE EDR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.38. 5,080,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,882. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $4,874,524. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

