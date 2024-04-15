Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cintas Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $670.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,632. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.