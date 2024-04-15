CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$140.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$109.00 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.07.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.9573935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -59.34%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

