China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,005,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 10,982,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of CGMBF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Monday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About China Minsheng Banking
