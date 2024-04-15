Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,333 put options.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

PLCE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. 542,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

