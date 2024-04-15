Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 275669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

The stock has a market cap of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 191,165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,907,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 298,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

