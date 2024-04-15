Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 2672879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.