Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 482.24% from the stock’s current price.

Ceres Power Stock Down 1.2 %

CWR stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.40 ($1.74). 1,228,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,805. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.08. The stock has a market cap of £265.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,437.93). In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,102.90). Also, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($35,437.93). Insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.