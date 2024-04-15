Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock remained flat at $156.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 55,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

