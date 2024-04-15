CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.94 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.73 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.02 or 1.00176927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05599641 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,015,675.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

