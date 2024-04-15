Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 95,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,413,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

