Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.80.

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$940.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

