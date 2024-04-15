Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 65,850 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

