Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 23,850 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

