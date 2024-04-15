Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

