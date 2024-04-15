Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

