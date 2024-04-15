Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

