Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Progyny worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,131. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

