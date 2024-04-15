Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 209,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

