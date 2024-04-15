Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $209.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

