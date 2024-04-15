Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

