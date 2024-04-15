Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,597.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,358.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

