Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

