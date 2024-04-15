Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.42. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

