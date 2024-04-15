Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,997 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BILL worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,951 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $63.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

