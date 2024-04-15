Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $162.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

