Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $115.53. 1,336,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

