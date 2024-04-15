Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,809,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

